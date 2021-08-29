A COLLEGE in North Yorkshire has ranked in the top two Higher Education organisations in Yorkshire for 'overall student satisfaction' - according to a recent survey.

More than 86 per cent of Selby College’s students claimed they were satisfied with the quality of their degree-level course as part of the National Student Survey - which is above the national average of 82 per cent.

This secured the college second place in the rankings within Yorkshire, alongside 11 other Further Education colleges in the county.

Steve Mulligan, curriculum manager at Selby College, said: "After what has been a challenging year of lockdowns and a mixture of remote and blended learning, it’s extremely rewarding to see that our students are satisfied with their Higher Education programmes here at Selby College.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have strived to take on feedback from our students and to adapt to the situation and their needs.

"The results of the survey will also enable us to continuously improve our Higher Education offering, ensuring that we deliver the best student experience."

The college also scored highly in the following categories: academic support with 87 per cent, assessment and feedback with 82 per cent, learning opportunities with 91 per cent and teaching with 91 per cent.

Ninety-one per cent of students also claimed that their degree-level course has provided them with opportunities to apply what they have learnt, compared to the national average of 76 per cent for the Higher Education sector as a whole.

Statistics from the Office of the Independent Adjudicator (OIA) earlier in the year also showed that the college received zero complains for its Higher Education programmes in 2020 – the sixth year in a row without a complaint.

“Our teaching and support staff have worked tremendously hard throughout the pandemic to ensure that our students were able to continue their studies to the highest standard. The results of the survey are a testament to their hard work, as well as the dedication and resilience of our degree-level students,” said Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive at Selby College.

"This is another example of why we are so incredibly proud of our Higher Education provision and the difference it makes to our students’ lives", he added.

Selby College offers a variety of Higher Education courses at a range of levels, including Foundation Degrees, Full Degrees, Higher National Certificates/Diplomas and Teacher Training.

