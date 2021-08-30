MORE than 80 hot air balloons from all over the world took to the York skies over the weekend during the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta - along with a host of family entertainment.

The event, which takes place on the Knavesmire at York Racecourse, was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But, this year, the "largest hot air balloon festival in the north of England" has returned with an "amazing" four-day event - which finishes with a 20-minute laser, drone and firework display finale later today - which is set to be "the largest the city has ever seen."

Event, organiser John Lowery said: "We are delighted with the success of this year’s Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta. We have welcomed a record number of visitors with 23,000 attending on Saturday and over 80 balloon flights taking place so far."

Visitors had the chance to view several special shape balloons which arrived from Europe - before beginning a tour of the USA later in the year.

As well as viewing the range of hot air balloons on display, families could also enjoy a "complete package" of family entertainment with music from acts such as the Lancashire Hotpots and ABBA, The Beatles and Spice Girls tributes, arena displays, York’s largest funfair, the world largest bouncy castle, a 1,000ft long inflatable obstacle course and even a helicopter landing.

Mr Lowery added: "It has been great to see friends and families enjoying the arena displays, music acts and fun fair as well as the spectacular balloon launches and night glow. We are really excited for the firework, drone and laser display which will close the Fiesta this evening – it promises to be the biggest firework display York has ever seen."

The outdoor festival went ahead with no Covid-19 restrictions in place, but hand sanitising stations were available and organisers requested before the event that attendees respect one another’s space.

One pound from each ticket sale was split between three local charities - Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Leonard's Hospice and York Rescue Boat, chosen to be supported by the organisers.

Event partners included Yorkshire Balloon Flights and York Gin.