THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city - according to the latest data.
The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures show Strensall to have the highest rate at 588.2 cases per 100,000 population and 41 cases in the area. This means that the area is shaded purple on the map as the rate is between 400 and 799.
Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood is shown to have the second highest rate with 520.1 cases per 100,000 population and 48 cases in the area.
Wigginton is also shaded purple with a rate of 426.3 cases per 100,000 population - as is Clifton Without and Skelton with a rate of 434.9 cases per 100,000 population.
Huntington is shown to have the lowest rate in the York area at 87.3 cases per 100,000 population and six cases.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's overall rate is 306.6 cases per 100,000 population. This is below the UK national average rate, which is currently 353.8 cases per 100,000 population.
You can view the Public Health England map here.
