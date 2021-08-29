FIRE crews were called to help secure the scene of a road traffic collision (RTC) between a car and a motorbike.
Crews from Tadcaster and Acomb responded to a report of a collision on the A162 at Sutton at around 4pm yesterday.
On arrival, crews found one male casualty in the care of ambulance crews who was then transported to hospital for precautionary checks.
Crews carried out traffic management on scene, dealt with a small fuel leak and carried out scene safety.
