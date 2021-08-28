YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped again - but more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by seven - taking it to 306.6 cases per 100,000 population. This is below the UK national average rate, which is currently 353.8 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 99 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,921.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by three taking it to 315.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 238 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic over 50,000 to 50,141.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by two taking it to 394.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 174 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 30,892.
Across the UK, a further 32,406 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,698,486.
