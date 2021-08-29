THEY say the best things in life are free and to help people enjoy summer affordably the UK’s biggest hotel company is highlighting the attractions people can enjoy this bank holiday – without spending a penny.
Premier Inn, which has 800 hotels right across the UK, is revealing the nation’s best-loved free attractions from Scotland to the south coast, helping those who are ‘in the know’, to rest easy and enjoy this bank holiday affordably.
The hotel company has created a list of the top 100 free UK attractions for people to enjoy this bank holiday weekend - and a top 10 for Yorkshire.
The top 10 free Yorkshire attractions according to the study are:
- Hackfall Wood, North Yorkshire
- Malham Cove, Malham
- Leeds City Museum, Leeds
- Science and Media Museum, Bradford
- The Henry Moore Institute, Leeds
- National Railway Museum, York
- Victoria Quays, Sheffield
- St Ives Estate, Bingley
- Valley Gardens, Harrogate
- Hull and East Riding Museum, Hull
A spokesperson from Premier Inn said: "What a better time to highlight the attractions people can enjoy-without breaking the bank this Bank Holiday.
"With 800 locations, Premier Inn is perfectly located near all of the UK’s favourite free attractions and so is a great place to start your bank holiday weekend."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.