A POP-UP Covid-19 vaccination clinic was held in the heart of York city centre yesterday morning - offering the life-saving jabs to people in the city.

The centre was staged outside Boots in Parliament Street from 9am to 1pm yesterday.

There were four nurses handing out the Covid jabs at the site - and Nimbuscare expected to give out around 300 vaccinations over the course of the four hour period.

A spokesperson said that there had been a "steady flow of people" over the course of the morning.

Another was also held at Jorvik Gillygate Practice from between 9am and 12pm on the same day.

Organisers Nimbuscare said that no appointment is needed to attend the pop-up vaccination sites - and people didn't need a GP registration or NHS number.

"You can simply walk in for your first dose, or for your second dose if it's at least eight weeks since you had your first," said a spokesperson.

There is also a walk-in service available at the York Vaccination Centre at Askham Bar every day, from 8am until 8pm.

Speaking on the pop-up vaccine clinics in York, Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health at City of York Council, said: "Vaccines significantly reduce the likelihood of you catching Covid-19 and they help stop the virus being passed on.

"So, if you’re 18 or over and haven’t already had one of these safe and effective vaccines, please do the right thing and come and get one.

"The more people who are vaccinated, the safer we all are and the sooner the city and our lives can fully resume."

After a patient gets their first vaccine dose at a drop-in clinic, they can book their second dose through the national booking service, online or by phoning 119.