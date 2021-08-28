A POPULAR fast food chain is set to open a brand new restaurant in York next month - its second in the city.
Five Guys is to open a new restaurant at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York.
The burger bar already has an outlet in Petergate in York city centre.
An opening date will be confirmed closer to the time.
Speaking to The Press earlier this year, a spokesperson for McArthurGlen said: "We are pleased to announce we will be welcoming much loved burger restaurant Five Guys later this year."
Five Guys will join the centre's 14 eateries including Wagamama, Pizza Express and Ed’s Easy Diner as well as within the seating area of their Food Quarter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment