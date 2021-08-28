"SCARBADOS, it's good to be back!" said a chart-topping star as he performed a headline show at an open air venue on the Yorkshire coast last night.
Olly Murs proved why Scarborough Open Air Theatre is one of his favourite venues as he delivered another "great" show in the seaside town.
Olly delighted a packed arena with a hit-packed set which included tunes such as Moves, Wrapped Up, Feel The Same, Dear Darlin, Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight.
This was Olly’s third time headlining the open air venue. Ahead of the show, he said: “I have such great memories of Yorkshire and the gigs I've done there. The Open Air Theatre is one of my favourite venues to play.”
Live music continues at Scarborough OAT today with reggae legends UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Astro and then, tomorrow, pop superstar Anne-Marie takes to the stage for her first headline show at the venue.
