FIRE crews were called by the RSPCA last night to assist them in rescuing a trapped bird.
The crew from Scarborough were called to the incident where a kestrel had become trapped in a tree by its tether in Bankside in Eastfield at around 9.15pm yesterday.
Crews used a nine metre ladder and a triple extension ladder as well as ceiling hooks to release the bird.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.