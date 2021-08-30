PLANS to build 83 new homes on a former York school’s playing fields - which were given the go-ahead earlier this year - have met with an objection from Sport England.

City of York Council hopes to build the houses - 38.5 per cent of which would be ‘excellent quality’ affordable housing - within the grounds of the former Burnholme Community College, in Mossdale Avenue.

The proposal was given the green light by planning chiefs in April this year.

However, it will now be brought back before the planning committee this week following an objection from Sport England over the loss of playing fields if the plans go ahead.

A report to the committee says that Sport England has opposed the housing development on the basis that the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) states that “existing open space, sports and recreational buildings and land, including playing fields, should not be built on” unless it is surplus to requirements.

But the report says the council considers the land to be surplus to requirements, adding that: “The site has been allocated for residential development in the Publication Draft Local Plan and there has been investment in new and improved facilities at the (Burnholme) Community Hub and the playing fields to the east."

It says that the playing pitch where the housing is proposed has not been used following closure of the school in 2014.

The report concludes that part of the site to be developed for housing is surplus to requirements and there has been investment in new and improved facilities at the community hub and the playing fields to the east.

It says: “The second parcel of land to the east (in the neighbouring field) will not be built on. It will be enhanced so it can accommodate wider public recreational use.”

Planning officers recommend that the application be sent to the secretary of state and subject to him not directing refusal, it should be approved.

The site, if approved, will have 83 new houses, 38.5 per cent of which must be affordable, with associated parking, landscaping, access and ancillary works.

There will be 10 one-bed, 35 two-bed, 22 three-bed, 11 four-bed and five self-build homes at the new site.