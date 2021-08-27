THE search for Claudia Lawrence in gravel pits and a fishing lake follows an environmental survey of the area, it has been claimed.
North Yorkshire Police has refused to explain what sparked the search of the land at Sand Hutton, north-east of York, for missing York chef Claudia, who disappeared more than 12 years ago and is feared murdered.
However, MailOnline has reported that it follows a survey of the terrain commissioned by church landowners about two years ago.
The newspaper says the results are understood to have been passed to relevant authorities.
The force has not commented on the report.
