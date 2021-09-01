CAN you keep a secret? Better still, can you photograph a secret?

That was the challenge for Camera Club members last month.

They posted photos with the hashtag 'secret' in an attempt to win our monthly prize of £50.

As ever, we saw some fantastic images in the Facebook group, which has more than 2,000 members.

Sarah Gabbatiss gave us an unusual view at York Station which she marked as "Top #secret view at York Station." Not anymore!

Barney Sharratt took us to Helmsley Walled Garden, Yorkshire's "secret garden", and showed off the riot of colourful plants.

Yorkshire's 'Secret Garden' by Barney Sharratt

Paolo Sunda intrigued us with a photo of fridge in a garden: "There's a fridge in a York garden somewhere, with a #secret in it." We need to know more!

Hannah Stockdale led us to a locked gate to the #secret garden at Mount Grace Priory.

Locked gate to the #secret garden at Mount Grace Priory by Hannah Stockdale

Donna Davies posted a "#secret hideaway" images of a carving at Moorlands.

And Emma Richardson reminded us of the theme with a captivating black and white image encouraging us to "shhh".

But the winner is Marion Hayhurst for her stunning photograph titled: "Strensall's 'secret' Savannah".

Congratulations to Marion and all the finalists - and thanks to everyone for posting in the group.

The theme for September will be #YorkAtNight - we look forward to your entries.

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment.

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub