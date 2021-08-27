EMERGENCY services were called in after a lorry smashed in to a building and got stuck.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 12.31pm today (August 27) to Seamer Road in Scarborough after reports of a delivery lorry which had collided with a neighbouring unit at retail park and concerns being raised over structural integrity of the building.
A spokesman for the service said: "One of our Scarborough crews attended along with an officer.
"They found that an articulated lorry had collided with the rear of a unit causing a metal canopy to be pulled away from the building and the lorry was left supporting the canopy structure.
"Building control were called, advice was given and the incident left in the hands of store managers with cordons in place."
