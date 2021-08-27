NORTH Yorkshire's top celebrity chef James Martin has been in A&E after a mysterious accident that left him needing stitches.

The Ryedale born star of Saturday Kitchen took to Twitter to praise NHS staff for fixing him up after an accident.

He tweeted: "Thanks to the A&E crew for stitching me up..." - and suggested that his accident had been a gory one by adding: "Bloody stars, literally... thank you."

James Martin's tweet thanking the NHS

Martin, 49, who grew up near Malton, fronted the popular TV show Saturday Kitchen for ten years until 2016. He is also the author of many cook books.

His family were farmers on the Castle Howard estate and he helped his mother in the kitchen, which sparked his interest in cooking. He lived in Welburn, attended Amotherby School in Malton.

Fans have taken to Twitter to wish him well following his post at 10.40am yesterday.

Wendy Wright posted: "Don't know what you have done but hope you are OK obviously bad enough to need stitches. Take care and hope are soon better."

Tracey Ramskill joked: "How many years have you been a chef to only just realise how sharp the knives are?! #nothingtooseriousIhope."

You can follow James on Twitter at @jamesmartinchef