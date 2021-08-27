UPDATED 5PM: A64 has re-opened and the road has accident between the Barton Hill Crossroads and Foston Lane.
A MAJOR road is closed after a crash.
The A64 Barton Hill is closed due to an accident between the Barton Hill Crossroads and Foston Lane.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the road was closed at about 2.15pm.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.