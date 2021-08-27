UPDATED 5PM: A64 has re-opened and the road has accident between the Barton Hill Crossroads and Foston Lane. 

 

A MAJOR road is closed after a crash.

The A64 Barton Hill is closed due to an accident between the Barton Hill Crossroads and Foston Lane.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the road was closed at about 2.15pm.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible.