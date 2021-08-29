DISCOVER the 'Top of the Pots' of the UK's pottery scene at York Ceramics Fair - featuring an array of "beautifully hand-crafted pieces" from a range of artists.

Returning to the city for the third time, the weekend pottery event will feature pieces by over 40 of the UK’s leading potters and contemporary ceramicists.

A spokesperson for the event said: "From bling to blue, vibrant to serene, minimal to magical, sculptural to utilitarian, expect to see hundreds of pots of all shapes and sizes.

"All of which demonstrate the versatility of this ever-popular art-form - each having being carefully selected by the leading organisation for studio potters, the Craft Potters Association."

Visitors will have the chance to take time out to chat with the creators, as well as to discover and buy pieces produced with passion by a selection of the UK’s top potters.

View Hannah Billingham’s delicate handmade 'dotted’ pottery pieces, which feature encrusted surfaces inspired by coral and sea life, which will be on display - or watch on as Joan and Jack Hardie explore 3D printing in their ceramics.

Visitors can also expect to see work from Penny Withers - who uses the landscape as an influence for her "beautiful glazes" which reflect the beauty of moorland hues. Experience the subtle luminous shades of Ruth King’s serene pots, which are created through the alchemy of salt glazing of which she is a leading expert.

As well as this, Scottish potter Lara Scobie’s ceramics which balance composition and form with intricate patterns and bright pops of colour will be on show.

Anna Lambert will also be providing an illustrated talk reflecting on her 40 years as a full-time ceramicist.

The York Ceramics Fair will be held on September 4 and 5 between 10am - 5pm, at Foss Building, York St John University Sports Hall in Lord Mayor’s Walk.

Further details and ticket prices can be found on the event website at: yorkceramicsfair.com

The Craft Potters Association of Great Britain (CPA) is an artist-led organisation owned and run by its members.