WE asked to see photos of the largest sunflowers in York - and Press reader Sarah D'Elia throw us a curve ball with this photo of her TINY plants.

Beside the image of three small, but perfectly formed, blooms she posted: "Mine aren't tall but cute!"

Sarah D'Elia 's small sunflowers - are these the smallest in York?

Meanwhile, many readers have been showing off their sensational sunflowers - lots of which have topped more than 13 feet in height!

Tim Hughes of Long Marston sent us images of his flowers which stand at

13ft and 7inches.

Alfie and Lily Hughes with their sunflowers

Any tips on making them grow, Tim? "Magic Sunflower seeds from Grandad Bryan and lots of love and watering by Mummy. One has 14 heads!"

Photographed with Tim's towering plants are Alfie and Lily Hughes.

We kicked off this year's sunflower challenge with a post by Press reporter Maxine Gordon who snapped some whoppers at The Sun Inn at Acaster Malbis, near Bishopthorpe.

Sunflowers at the Ship Inn

But readers were quick to respond with their own worthy rivals.

Angela Humphrey send us two images of her giant sunflowers in Woodthorpe, York

Angela's sunflowers in Woodthorpe

She said: "Planted in remembrance of some wonderful friends. Makes us smile every day." Many readers shared their sunflower snaps on The Press Facebook page.

Kerry Nabozny said her sunflowers were more than 13ft!

Caroline Rhodes posted a picture of her giant sunflower and Heather Bulmer showed off her sunflowers, telling us they stood at 11ft 7in.

Caroline Rhodes's sunflowers

Claire Coulson could beat that - her's are going strong at 13.5ft!

Can you beat these?

If so, we'd love to see photos of you and your sunflowers from this year - big or small - and share with us your tips for making them grow.

You can send them direct to our newsroom via the Send Now button below, or email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk - mark them "Sunflowers snaps".