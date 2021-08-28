IT'S been 50 years since York's Jeanette and Trevor King said 'I do' at St Thomas with St Maurice church.

The couple, who lived in The Groves for 40 years before moving to Layerthorpe, are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with family today.

Trevor, originally from Reading, was playing in a band on tour at the popular nightclub Cats Whiskers when he met Jeanette.

A keen drummer and jazz lover, Trevor is locally known for his talents - having been in The Blueflies, The Mardi Gras Jazzband and more.

He still plays as the Phoenix Inn's resident drummer every Wednesday.

After their chance meeting in 1969, the couple got married two years later and settled down in Jeanette's home city of York.

When Trevor wasn't on the drums, he worked as a milk man for Northern Dairies while Jeanette worked in accounts.

The couple had two children - Shelley and Oli - who later welcomed their partners Roy and Ash into the family.

Their son is following in his father's musical footsteps as a guitar technician for bands.

The Golden couple are grandparents to Arabel, 13 - who plays guitar - and one and a half year old Winnie.

Describing her parent's inspiring relationship, Shelley said: "They're just a good partnership. My Mum's the quieter one, my Dad's like the confident, outgoing one. They bring out the best in each other.

"They just like going out and meeting friends and seeing friends and family and having dinner parties.

"They're absolutely fantastic, brilliant.

"Our house was always just full of life with music."

Describing what she's learnt from their relationship, Shelley added: "You just ride through challenges and just support each other. You don't give up. You work at a relationship. It's good to have that friendship there. Friendship, good company and the support.

"They've always worked really, really hard all their lives. They've been grafters. The two of them, they've only just retired this last couple of years but my Dad still plays the drums every Wednesday night and helps in the gardens at the Merchants Adventurers Hall."