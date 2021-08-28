REGISTRATION for the latest YORSwitch scheme is now open - and residents across the East Riding are being encouraged to switch and fix their energy tariff.
Since YORSwitch began in 2013, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council scheme has helped more than 36,000 households switch their energy tariffs, with savings of over £7.6 million for residents in the county.
Last year, the YORSwitch scheme switched 5,234 households, saving East Riding residents more than £1million.
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: "Wholesale energy costs are at their highest for many years. The energy price cap, the maximum price suppliers can charge customers on a standard variable tariff as set by the energy regulator Ofgem, is rising from October.
"Residents on a standard variable tariff with a typical consumption could see an annual increase of £139, from £1,138 to £1,277, Ofgem has announced."
Sign up sessions are being held at the following locations in the East Riding, there’s no need to book. Please bring a recent energy bill or annual statement with you:
- Tuesday, September 7 - 9.30am - 12noon - Cottingham Centre
- Wednesday, September 8 - 9.30am - 12noon - Brough Petuaria Centre
- Wednesday, September 8 - 2 - 4pm - Beverley Customer Service Centre
- Thursday, September 9 - 9.30am - 12noon - Driffield Centre
- Thursday, September 9 - 2 - 4pm - Pocklington Pocela Centre
- Friday, September 10 - 9.30am - 12noon - Haltemprice library and customer services
If these sessions are not convenient to you locally, enquire by calling 01482 393939 and if there is enough interest, additional support sessions may be added for November.
The YORSwitch auction is on Tuesday, October 12 and personal offers will be sent out from Monday, October 25. Residents can register and switch up until Tuesday, November 23.
Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “With the energy price cap hike from October, now is the ideal time to be switching and fixing your energy tariff.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.