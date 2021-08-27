UPDATED 3.35PM: The accident has now been cleared but there are still delays in the area due to traffic volumes.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road.
There is currently queueing traffic due to accident on the A64 at the Scotchman Lane turn off for Claxton.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible as there is already heavy holiday traffic on the A64 both ways between the A1237 Hopgrove Roundabout and the Barton Hill Crossroads.
It's not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.
