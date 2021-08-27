Tributes have been posted on social media as the news of Gogglebox star Andy Michael’s death was released in a statement by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of his family.

Andy Michael passed away after a short illness.

The family’s Gogglebox debut was in the first episode in 2013, but they later announced that they were leaving the show in 2014 to allow Mr Michael to run for Ukip in the general election.

After he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat, the family returned for future episodes.

The statement, given to the PA news agency, said: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time”.

Gogglebox fans pay tribute to Andy

Fans of the Channel 4 show paid their respects to Andy and his family as the news emerged.

One viewer tweeted: “RIP Andy Michael from gogglebox you'll be missed by many, thoughts are with your family xx”

Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/9swH4JA0RN — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 27, 2021

Another tweeted: RIP Andy Michael. So sad to hear. My thoughts and prayers are with the #MichaelFamily #gogglebox @C4Gogglebox”

A third said: Andy Michael. This is such shocking and sad news. RIP.

The announcement comes just days after a statement on behalf of Mary Cook’s family who died aged 92 was released and months since the news that Pete McGarry passed away.