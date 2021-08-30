WHAT has this wonderful city of ours come to when disabled people of York have to take to the streets to demonstrate against the actions of Cllr D'Agorne and the City of York Council for banning them from the city centre.
I remember in 1984 when I was Sheriff of York going round the city centre in a wheelchair.
I found out at first hand some of the problems facing disabled people and because of that exercise the council formed a committee called Disabled People's Advisory Group (DPAG) of which I was proud to chair.
The group was made up of members from all parties and disabled people. It was a hard working group and introduced many changes in the city to make it accessible to all, including a stair lift in the Guildhall, a lift in the Mansion House to make it fully accessible, shopmobility, talking signs, the group advised on making many buildings accessible, and blue badge parking.
All that hard work has now been ruined by Cllr D'Agorne, who just does not have a clue on disability issues.
I now challenge him and other group leaders to meet with disabled people and discuss access problems and discuss suggestions.
Ken King
Former Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York
