HERE’S a novel idea for York traffic planners. Instead of just telling everyone to expect chaos and misery while Gillygate is closed for two weeks, why not look for ways to alleviate the inevitable consequences.

When I passed my driving test the principal cross-town route was over Ouse Bridge via Stonebow/Coppergate and Bridge Street/Rougier Street.

The road restrictions first imposed here were the ones that began the self-inflicted traffic snarl ups that York has increasingly suffered ever since as more and more roads were curtailed without an adequate alternative being made available.

So how about opening up Stonebow to Bridge Street again as a temporary relief route while essential works to Gillygate are carried out?

Or is this too much positive thinking in a negative world where initiative and common sense has no place?

Matthew Laverack,

Eldon Street,

York