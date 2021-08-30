YORK photographer Malcolm Hare took this amazing set of photos after dark at the University of York.

Malcolm is a member of The Press Camera Club which has more than 2,000 members.

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

The theme for this month's Camera Club competition in #Secrets

Deadline is August 31.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.