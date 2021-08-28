THE team from from a gym in York have set themselves the challenge of lifting the weight of 1.2 million kilogram to fundraise for a baby care unit in the city.
Staff and members at Dominus Crossfit are aiming to raise £10,000 for York Special Care Baby Unit with their challenge tomorrow (August 29).
Tony Jameson, member and event organiser, had a son , Fraser, born seven weeks early - and wanted to give back to the baby care unit after they looked after him and brought him to good health.
As the Special Care Baby Unit in York does not receive NHS funding, all money raised during this event will go towards ensuring that no family needs to worry that their premature baby doesn't have access to either the most basic essentials, or the most up-to-date equipment.
With 25 members lifting at any one time over a 12 hour period, that equates to 4,000 kg per person per hour.
Zoe Sinclair membership and finance co-ordinator at the gym, said: "This is no mean feat, considering that the members who have volunteered range in age from five to 77 - and 14 of us have volunteered to do the full 12 hours.
They will also be running a baby and barbell themed cake baking competition alongside the main event to help raise some extra money.
To support the event, donate online at: https://bit.ly/3sSejtA
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.