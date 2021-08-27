A LEVEL crossing is set to close while rail engineers carry out track maintenance work.

Haxby Station level crossing will be closed from 11.35pm on Wednesday, September 8 until 5.55am on Thursday. The crossing may reopen sooner if works are completed earlier.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period, with traffic signs and barriers in place throughout.

The diversion will be via Station Road, Towthorpe Road, Strensall Road, A1237, York Road, Station Road and vice versa.

 