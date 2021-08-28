DANNY Golding’s portrayal of the footstreet changes as ‘turning the city centre into a disabled exclusion zone’(Letters, August 25) is unfair and misleading to blue badge users.
In July there were more than 2,000 instances of blue badge users parking within York city centre. More than half of disabled residents responding to the council survey last November supported the car-free environment created by the extensions to the footstreet area, which are Goodramgate-Colliergate and Blake St-St Helens Square – Lendal. The biggest part of the footstreet area (Coney St, Davygate, Parliament St etc) has excluded blue badge users (during footstreet hours) for more than 30 years.
This administration’s priority is to protect safety of ALL users of these busy pedestrian areas (including families, people eating in pavement cafes etc) and protect local jobs, as well as cater for a wide range of disabilities.
Dedicated parking bays/locations on double yellow lines around the edge of the car-free central area, extra funding to Shopmobility and Dial-a-ride and resting points are proposed as well as dropped kerbs, ahead of the longer term November decision.
Absolutely, we need to be inclusive, but also deliver a long-term, safe and affordable solution.
Cllr Andy D'Agorne, (Green party)
Executive Member for Transport,
Broadway West,
York
