WORK on a £21 million scheme to better protect 135 homes in York from flooding gets underway next month.

The scheme is set to reduce flood risk to homes in the Clifton and Rawcliffe area of the city and means an existing embankment will be raised and a new pumping station built for Blue Beck to better protect nearby homes and make them more resilient to climate change.

The Environment Agency says the project, which is part of the wider York Flood Alleviation Scheme, will also reduce the risk of flood water spilling on to Shipton Road, keeping an important transport route into the city open and protecting local businesses.

Work starts in September and is split into three phases to be completed by the end of 2023.

The above map shows the first phase of construction

Richard Lever, project manager at the Environment Agency, said: “The Rawcliffe Meadows and Clifton Ings are important and much-loved green spaces, used by many people in York, so we’ve designed this new flood alleviation scheme very carefully to minimise the impact on the environment, visitors and the local community.

“We’re pleased to have reached this major milestone in our overall plan to reduce flood risk and make York more resilient to the impacts of climate change."

Here's how the work will pan out:

Phase one: Autumn/Winter 2021

Initial enabling works and building an alternative Sustrans cycle track.

Phase two: Spring to Autumn 2022

Raising the height of the existing embankment, extending it at the south eastern end, near Homestead Park, and building a new pumping station for Blue Beck.

Phase three: Spring to Autumn 2023

Completing the raising of the existing embankment, building the northern extension of it in Rawcliffe Country Park and carrying out habitat restoration work.

Speaking about the first phase of the work, Mr Lever said: "We recognise that Clifton Ings is an important and much-loved green space, used by many people in York.

"We have therefore designed this scheme very carefully to minimise impacts for visitors and residents.

"Throughout the construction period, most of the site will remain open and the main access routes along its length, from the northern to southern end, will still be usable.

"Any other restrictions made during construction are being done so to maintain the safety of members of the public at all times."

To find out more about the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank scheme or the York Flood Alleviation Scheme in general, you can: email: yorkfloodplan@environment-agency.gov.uk

Alternatively click here.