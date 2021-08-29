The Channel 4 show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning to our screens with a new line-up.
Contestants will be expected to take part in both physical and mental challenges in an attempt to pass SAS selection.
Chief instructor Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff (DS) will put 12 celebrities to the test as they face a condensed course in the Scottish Hebrides over the span of eight days.
Who is in Celebrity SAS in 2021?
- Jake Quickenden
- Vicky Pattison
- Wes Nelson
- Saira Khan
- Alexandra Burke
- Kieron Dyer
- James Cracknell
- Ulrika Jonsson
- Ore Oduba
- Kerry Katona
- Shanaze Reade
- Aled Davies
What does the first episode have in store?
You can expect to see the celebrities take on an aerial assault course and tackle a hostage rescue in a building exposed to CS gas.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start date and how to watch
You can catch the new series on Sunday 29 August 2021 on Channel 4.
What time does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start and finish on Sunday?
The show is on for 1 hour, starting at 9pm and ending at 10pm.
