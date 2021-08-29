The UK is home to lots of unique attractions but you might not have visited or heard of them all.

Visit Gloucester has put together a list of the most unique and interesting places and attractions to visit around the UK.

Two Hoots Ice Cream Boat – York

The Two Hoots Ice Cream boat can be seen sailing across the York riverfront, next to the Millennium bridge. Whether you decide to stop by after a long riverside walk or start your adventures with a snack, the only ice cream boat in the UK might be just what you need.

Fingal’s Cave – Isle of Staffa

When travelling to Scotland, you can take a detour to the Isle of Staffa and visit Fingal’s Cave, the only geometric cave in the UK. The cave is known for its unique acoustics and structure as well as its 227-foot cavern.

SULA Lightship – Gloucester

The SULA lightship in Gloucester is the UK’s only stay-aboard lightship, with accommodation for up to four adults per stay. You can also rent the ship for private events and community days. The light was reinstated in 2020, lighting up the sky for the first time in 20 years. In order to keep it in the best condition, the ship regularly undergoes restoration.

Growing Underground – London

The UK’s first underground farm, Growing Underground, is situated 33 metres directly under Clapham in London. The farm was once an underground air raid shelter and uses 70% less water than the conventional, above ground farm. A tour of the farm gives you an insight into how the farm is using its space to grow fruit and vegetables for London residents.

The Minack Theatre – Penzance

This theatre is unique in the sense that it is an open-air theatre built above a gully with a rocky granite outcrop jutting into the sea. It’s carved into cliffs four miles away from Lands End in Cornwall and looks over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Lost Caves – Nottingham

This hidden bar can be quite hard to find as its home is a grotto 26-feet below ground level. It has quirky decorations like parrots and suitcases and it was part of the underground cave system of Nottingham. After its transformation, it’s now a city centre drinking spot.

Rebecca Clay, Tourism and Destination Manager for Visit Gloucester, said: “The UK is home to many weird, wonderful and unique destinations that attract tourists from all over. Many of us aren’t aware that some of these spectacular attractions are simply sat on our doorsteps, or even how easy it is to travel across the country to visit attractions further afield.

“The SULA lightship is a fantastic attraction for Gloucester, bringing in tourists from all across the country to the Gloucester docks. With the ship having undergone restoration over the last few years, it’s now the perfect, once in a lifetime trip.”