A MAN and woman were involved in an altercation on the Ouse Bridge in York - and a man has been arrested and released in relation to the incident.
Just before 7.30pm on Monday (August 23), a women in her 20s was walking across the bridge towards the city centre when she was approached by a man on a pedal cycle, headed in the same direction, and a verbal altercation took place.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police under investigation while enquiries continue.
North Yorkshire Police officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the events surrounding this incident to contact them with information. Officers are particularly keen to speak with a man who was walking near the woman at the time of the offence.
If you can assist officers please call 101 and quote reference: 12210187600.
The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
