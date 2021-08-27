A MAN has been charged with kidnap following a disturbance in the Tang Hall area of York.

A property in Osbaldwick Lane was cordoned off by police all day yesterday as part of an investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

A force spokeswoman said today that officers launched a search for a woman following a report of a disturbance in the Tang Hall area in the early hours of yesterday.

She said the woman was later found inside a vehicle in Leeds and was now safe.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with kidnap and two motoring offences," she said.

"He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ court today.

"The investigation is continuing."