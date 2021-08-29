YORK'S most popular cat names have been revealed in a recent survey.
Just like baby names, popular cat names change with the trends — will you go for a classic like Felix, or will you name your new fur potato after a favourite book or movie character?
Classic names like Luna and Bella are still among the top cat names in the country, as are common human names like Charlie. Monikers inspired by ancient mythology like Loki have surged in popularity. Others draw inspiration from classic movies, like Simba from The Lion King.
However the data, based on cats registered with Republic of Cats food subscription between January 1 and August 1 this year, show the the top 10 feline names in York to be as follows:
- Ziggy
- Bella
- Cleo
- Daisy
- Bean
- Oscar
- Milo
- Poppy
- Lola
- Holly
