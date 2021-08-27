POLICE seized a car after the driver was stopped at the roadside.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the driver of a Volvo car in Harrogate after the driver was caught out driving without a licence.
Speaking on Twitter yesterday (August 26) Traffic Constable David Minto said: "I stopped the car in Harrogate earlier today.
"The driver would appear to have not reapplied for his licence following a period of disqualification.
"The vehicle has been seized.
"I’ll now make further enquiries with the insurer to see whether the driver is covered."
As part of a separate initiative, earlier in the week the force launched their Summer anti-drink and drug driving campaign.
They will be carrying out roadside spot checks in York and across North Yorkshire and they will be breathalysing motorists and carrying out drug tests.
Police are encouraging people to use of public transport, designated driving and, as always, reports from the public in order to keep drink drivers at bay.
Friends and family members are also being urged to step up and take action and members of the public are encouraged to use their local knowledge to stop drink drivers and save lives.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.