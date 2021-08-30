EVER wondered just what goes on in the York Stained Glass Centre?

Intrigued by York Minster's plans to revamp the neighbourhood surrounding the great cathedral?

Wish you could have a say on who should feature on the next of York Civic Trust's blue plaques?

Well, Heritage Open Days might just be your chance.The annual event, co-ordinated by the National Trust, runs from September 10 -19 this year. And, as you’d expect from a historic city like ours, York is playing a full part.

The York Civic Trust is playing a local co-ordinating role this year – and is also laying on a few events of its own. Among them will be a ‘pitch for plaques’ event. “Members of the public who have put forward blue plaque suggestions will battle it out to try and get their historic person or place chosen," said Megan McKenna, the Trust’s communications officer.

Take part in a debate about what should be the next York Civic Trust blue plaque

But there will be plenty more - including a guided walking tour of York Minster and its precincts led by the Minster’s Director of Works Alex McCallion. You’ll also be able to visit St. Martin Cum Gregory Church on St. Martins Lane, home to the York Stained Glass Centre, or take part in a walking tour of some of York’s finest historic ironwork. Let’s face it, how often have you walked past a pair of beautiful iron gates with scarcely a glance?

Further afield, you’ll be able to visit Howsham Mill, the beautifully restored 18th-century watermill on Yorkshire's River Derwent.

Howsham Mill. Picture: M Phillips

Sarah Holloway, the Heritage Open Days programme manager, said: “We’re all interested in where we live but we don’t necessarily know the stories behind the buildings and spaces we walk past each day. Our event organisers keep finding creative ways to tell these tales and keep them alive."

For a full list of events visit heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting