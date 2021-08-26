YORK and North Yorkshire are set for a dry bank holiday weekend, which will start sunny but turn increasingly cloudy later.
Forecasters say Saturday should see the best weather, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures heading for 20C with just a gentle breeze.
Sunday will be more cloudy after a sunny start, with a maximum of only 17C and a breeze, while bank holiday Monday will see more cloud and a maximum of just 16C - but there should at least be no sign of significant rainfall.
