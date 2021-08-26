DETECTIVES are investigating how a man came to suffer a serious head injury in a seaside town.

Humberside Police said officers were called at 1.30am today to a property in Marlborough Terrace, Bridlington, following reports that a man there had sustained a serious head injury.

"Thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening," said a spokesperson.

​"We are now appealing for information to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify how the man came to sustain his injuries."

Anyone with information should phone 101, quoting log 86 of 26 August.