RESIDENTS in two York suburbs are being warned to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries.
North Yorkshire Police say that over the last 10 days they have attended several break ins in the Clifton and Heworth area's of the city.
They say that on each occasion the attacks were opportunistic, with the thieves entering properties through unlocked gates, doors and windows.
A spokesman for the force said: "Homes with no security measures in place are five times more likely to be burgled than those with simple security measures. Good window locks and strong deadlocks can make a big difference."
