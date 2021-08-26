TWO people have been arrested after a car was stopped by police in an East Yorkshire village and more than £1,000 in cash and a quantity of drugs were found inside.
Humberside Police said the black Mercedes was spotted by its Roads Crime Team being driven at a dangerous 85mph in a 60mph zone on Market Weighton Road at Shiptonthorpe, between Pocklington and Market Weighton.
The incident happened at shortly before 7pm on Tuesday evening.
A force spokesperson said that after the car initially failed to stop, it was stopped and searched by officers, who discovered the cash and a quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle.
They said that a 31-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering.
The spokesperson said that the woman was also arrested by officers on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
They added that the two people were held in custody after their arrests.
