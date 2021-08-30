A NEW children's play area is planned for York - but critics claim that it doesn't appear to cater for disabled youngsters.

The outdoor adventure zone, complete with an outside play and fitness area, is earmarked for a disused triangle of land next to the new leisure centre at the Community Stadium in Huntington.

In an application for planning permission, the leisure centre says: "We apply to install a children’s play park and an area of astroturf for outdoor fitness activities."

In the planning documents, several artists impressions show the type of equipment that would be built, including climbing frames and slides.

However, two people have written to planners to point out that the park does not appear to cater for disabled children.

Daniel Kelly, of Bracken Road, York, says: "There does not appear to be any equipment for disabled people. Given that this is a new development, surely it would be a perfect opportunity to create an all inclusive exercise and play area?

"To be clear, I do not object to the construction of the play area but I do object to the lack of facilities for disabled people."

Bex Dixon, of Foston Grove, York, has similar concerns and says: "Where in the plans is the accessible equipment making this park inclusive to all of the children in the city? All children have a right to play and not be left on the outside watching."

The plans, under reference 21/01747/FUL, can be viewed online at: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk/