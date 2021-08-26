PREGNANT women are being urged by York and North Yorkshire health leaders to get both doses of the Covid vaccine
The medics are warning that women with Covid are two to three times more likely to have their babies early than women without and are more likely to go into intensive care, and say getting the virus can lead to an increased risk of pre-eclampsia, causing high blood pressure.
Dr Nigel Wells, clinical chair of NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group, said real world data was showing vaccines to be effective and safe for pregnant women.
"Our advice remains that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for most people, including those who are pregnant," he said.
Michala Little, deputy head of midwifery at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect you and your baby against Covid-19. It really is that simple.
"Hundreds of thousands of pregnant women worldwide have been vaccinated, safely and effectively protecting themselves against Covid and dramatically reducing their risk of serious illness."
