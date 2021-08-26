CAMERA Club member Malcolm Hare sent us this fantastic image of his pug Ginny to mark National Dog Day!
Fellow member Karen Mcleod came up with the excellent headline: If pugs could fly.
Malcolm posted: "I have a very energetic pug called Ginny. Also a lazy one that can't do this!"
READ MORE: It's National Dog Day - photos of York's cutest pooches to melt your heart!
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
The theme for this month's Camera Club competition in #Secrets
Deadline is August 31.
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
