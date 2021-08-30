FANCY conquering some of the world's wildest mountains, without having to leave the comfort of your cinema seat?

Well you'll soon have the chance.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back - and it's coming to York's Barbican Centre in October.

The tour features two different collections of films from the world’s top adventure film-makers. They feature extreme expeditions, fearless characters and astounding cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet.

“We can’t wait to get these epic adventure films back where they belong – up on the big screen!” says tour director Nell Teasdale.

“With mind-blowing stories of human endeavour from rarely-seen parts of the world, Banff events have a thrilling atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own.”

Featuring a mountaineering first on K2, a raucous running expedition in Tajikistan and more, the films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival in Canada.

Among the highlights are:

Running the Roof: three friends from the UK and Canada spin a globe and decide that wherever their finger lands, they will run. The answer is Tajikistan – one of the last truly wild landscapes on earth, with remote, high altitude terrain and extreme temperature swings.

K2: The Impossible Descent. K2, the Savage Mountain, holds a mythical place in the hearts of climbers – one in four do not return from it. In 2018, Polish ski-mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel made‘the impossible descent’ from its summit. He did it solo, and without supplemental oxygen, crossing knife-edge ridges and descending1,000 metre cliffs 75-degree slopes .

The Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour starts on September 1 in Edinburgh and finishes on November 27 in Nottingham, taking in 80 dates in between.

It will be at the York Barbican on October 12, and at Leeds, Town Hall on October 5 and 6.

Find out more, or book tickets, at banff-uk.com/tickets