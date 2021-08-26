MORE than 40 online events showcasing the range of environmental activities and groups in and around York will be held during the city’s second Environment Week.

The event will run this year from September 18-26 with both online and in person events possible this year. They will showcase environmental groups who are focusing on acting to tackle climate change in and around York.

With the theme #YorkActsTogether-Tackling Climate Change, events will highlight ways in which everyone can help reduce climate change by individual and group action.

They have been timed to coincide with – and will receive support from – The Great Big Green Week. With thousands of groups involved this will be the largest programme of events for climate and nature ever seen in the UK.

Events range from Improving Your House and Re-Wilding the Campus East of University of York, to in-person discussions about the Sustainable Transport Report on Tadcaster Road and guided walks around Museum Gardens, and much more.

Prof Malcolm Cresser who has looked after Mayfields Community Trust since 2012, said: “I am very enthusiastic about YEW21’s theme this year because maintaining or increasing carbon storage on the site and dealing with climate change are two of the key factors underpinning how MCT has managed the woodland and wildflower meadow over the years on this beautiful local resource.”

Some of the events will remain online, which gives greater accessibility for more widespread participation, but others will this year be conducted in person.

One live event will be conducted walks around the Groves, one of a national programme of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.

Sara Mair, spokesperson for the group We Are The Groves, said: “We’re really excited to be part of York Environment Week and work together to tackle climate change and we’ll be running our popular Storytelling Walk Around the Groves, both to encourage walking as an activity and to spread awareness of LTNs."

We are the Groves is a creative community storytelling project. Find out more at tellusastory@wearethegroves.org or on social media @wearethegroves

The programme has been put together by members of York Environment Forum and aims to celebrate and promote the work of local environmental groups and amplify “the voice for the environment in York”.

The Forum’s Chair, Penny Bainbridge, said: “We know the environment – built and natural – is a big concern for York people. Greta Thunberg’s huge following shows that young people want to know what they can do and want to learn practical, sustainable things to make the living world a better place. We hope York Environment Week will help them, as well as all other residents around York, to do that, and to connect the global problems of species extinction, climate change and environmental degradation to positive solutions that they can get involved with locally.”

“There are already so many people in York passionate about caring for the environment. We want York Environment Week 2021 to showcase them and direct local people towards them to help them get involved.”

For more information on events go to yorkenvironmentweek.org.uk

All events are organised by, and the responsibility of the individual groups running them and require pre-booking.