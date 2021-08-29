TWO 'green-fingered' fans of the creative arts have joined forces to raise over £1,000 for Helmsley Arts Centre.

Mandy Spink, who owns Viva Hair in Helmsley, came up with the idea of selling plants and seeds in aid of the venue as she dug out her garden at home during the lockdown.

Mandy said: "In lockdown, like many of us, I turned to garden renovations to make the most of the time spent at home, and this seemed like a really simple way to raise some much-needed funds."

Mandy now harvests the seeds every year and has teamed up with Juliette Langton-White, the owner of neighbouring business Health Matters, to sell them.

Any proceeds from the plants and the seeds are donated to the Helmsley Arts Centre - with over £1,000 having been raised so far.

"Helmsley Arts Centre is a wonderful resource for the town, so I’m always looking for ways to raise money and support them", Mandy added.

The seeds are currently all sold out but will be back around spring time - and there are still plants available.

Helmsley Arts Centre is a performance venue for theatre, music, dance, talks, cinema and live broadcasts, plus exhibitions, classes and a range of creative activities for children.

