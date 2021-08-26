ALMOST 200 people attended an online meeting last night called by York Central MP Rachael Maskell to discuss preparations for York to take in refugees from Afghanistan.

The meeting included representatives from organisations such as York City of Sanctuary, Refugee Action York and the York Racial Equality Network, as well as ordinary people keen to help out. "It was a good meeting," Ms Maskell said. "Everybody wanted to help in whatever way they could."

The discussion ranged from housing the refugees to mental health care and support for vulnerable refugees and those from LGBT backgrounds.

The York Racial Equality Network has also offered to provide language support, Ms Maskell said.

Ms Maskell admitted Whitehall had not yet made clear how local authorities and local communities who took in refugees would be funded.

With a Taliban deadline of August 31 for evacuees to leave the country, the focus at the moment is on getting people out, she said - as of Wednesday this week, the UK had evacuated about 12,000 people, and evacuations are continuing.

But she stressed it was likely to be a similar situation to what happened with Syrian refugees in 2016. "Funds were made available for local authorities," she said.

Most evacuees being taken on short flights to neighbouring countries to begin with, to maximise the speed with which they can be got out of the country. Those bound for the UK will then be transferred on here in due course, Ms Maskell said.

The MP said last night's meeting was an initial get-together to begin co-ordinating welcome efforts, and find out who in York is willing and able to help, and what they can offer.

Ms Maskell plans to call another meeting next week, to make sure everyone is working to the same plan and that effort is not duplicated. "We need to come together to make sure that we have one process," she said.

Housing is likely to be a key priority, at least to start with, the MP said.

Refugees will not be given council housing, but will be put up in private rented property instead - City of York Council has already put out a call to landlords. Ms Maskell said she would also be writing to the MoD to see if they had any property available.

The MP also hopes to meet police to discuss the risk of a possible increase in hate incidents.

She said she understood the worries of some local people. "Of course, we should be looking after people here in the UK," she said. "But these are exceptional circumstances. What I have picked up on is that people want York to be known as a city that is generous towards vulnerable people."

What was happening in Afghanistan was a 'humanitarian crisis', with the country descending into chaos and millions fleeing across the border into neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, she said.

In Afghanistan itself, banks had closed, she added. "People cannot get money, so they cannot get food or medicines."