POLICE investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of York chef Claudia Lawrence 12 years ago are today searching a wooded area north of York.
On Tuesday police began searches of the gravel pits fishing lakes at Sand Hutton and they resumed searches again today (August 26) combing through woodland and undergrowth.
Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox who is leading the investigation said searches are set to last for days.
He said: “I thank the public for the positive responses and new information received in support of the current phase of the investigation.
“Our focus is on finding Claudia and bringing those responsible for her disappearance and suspected murder to justice.”
Ms Lawrence went missing 12 years ago and police believe she was murdered, although no body has ever been found.
The chef, then 35, who lived by herself in the Heworth area of York, was last seen on CCTV on her way home from work at the University of York on March 18, 2009.
Her father Peter Lawrence, who never gave up his search for his daughter, died earlier this year without knowing what happened to his daughter.
