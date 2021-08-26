ONE of York’s empty shops has been transformed into a 24/7 mini museum for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The windows of a former book store in Feasegate now feature a Viking-themed set to give daytime and evening visitors a taste of Norse heritage.

The initiative is part of Archaeology Live, a new online and offline festival being hosted by York Archaeology and The JORVIK Group.

The display shows how the Vikings made use of natural materials around them to fabricate anything from combs to bowls and knives.

The features - themed around travel and sustainability - can be explored through a QR code, directing visitors to videos, photographs and explanations.

Sarah Maltby, director of attractions for the JORVIK Group, said: "Even as our team was setting up the displays, members of the public were stopping and looking, so we hope that this is going to be a popular addition to York’s street-scene over the bank holiday weekend.

"The windows will be lit 24 hours a day, and with people able to access the interpretation through their mobile phone, we’re looking forward to seeing how well this is received.

"It would be wonderful to think that this idea could be implemented across the city – or indeed, in vacant units on just about any town’s high street – to add some culture and vibrancy.”

The display is open from today (August 26) until early September.

The unit was offered to the JORVIK Group free of charge whilst it is empty.

Alongside the displays in Feasegate’s 24 hour museum, the team behind Archaeology Live have also created an array of video content that can be accessed free at www.archaeology.live

It features a recording of last week’s DIG Live! livestream and films exploring different projects that York Archaeological Trust has worked on over the years.

You can watch the excavations below York Minster that revealed the Roman heritage of the site.

More fun for history lovers

Members of the public are invited along to the final Sharing Stories of York sessions at Haxby and Wiggington Library on Saturday, August 28 from 10am to 1pm.

The session invites you to learn more about York’s history with guests invoted to bring along curiosities of their own for the Collections Team to look at.

The community engagement team will also be recording the stories of any York residents for a new project building an archive of local history.

For more information on all the events, please visit www.archaeology.live